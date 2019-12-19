Good grief! We're looking at a brown Christmas

It's looking like many in WBAY's viewing area will have a brown Christmas, with little or no snow on the ground -- despite historic snowfall amounts this fall.

A Brown County parks sign is optimistic about the weather as melting snow leaves brown cross-country ski trails (WBAY file photo)

Between now and the end of December, temperatures are going to be well above average across the Great Lakes. First Alert Weather is forecasting above-freezing temperatures, sunshine, and even rain -- so what snow you have may not last until Christmas Day.

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas in the Fox Valley this year, you may think Mother Nature is more naughty than nice.

Just north of Green Bay, there's currently about 4 inches on the ground -- more than that across the Northwoods. South of Green Bay, there's less than 4 inches, and Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon predicts between now and Christmas anything south of that divide is going to melt away.

How common is a brown Christmas?

The National Weather Service in Green Bay started measuring snow depth back in 1893, so since then we have 125 years of data through last year.

Eighty-nine of those 125 years we've had a white Christmas with at least an inch of snow on the ground. That gives us a 71 percent chance of a white Christmas and a 29 percent chance of a brown Christmas, statistically.

Do you remember the last time we had a brown Christmas? It was last year. In fact, 3 of the last 5 years we've had brown Christmases in Green Bay and much of Northeast Wisconsin.

Mother Nature certainly made it up to us later in the winter and spring the last two years.

Is this the result of climate change? Time will tell.