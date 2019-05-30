Good Samaritan saves mom, 3 kids being held hostage in New York

When an alleged kidnapping victim in New York pleaded for help, a good Samaritan did the right thing, saving the woman and her three children.

Jamal Wilkinson, 35, faces several charges, including unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child, after he allegedly held his girlfriend and her three children hostage. (Source: Nassau County Police/WCBS/CNN)

Police say 35-year-old Jamal Wilkinson held his girlfriend and her three children, a 13-year-old son and 3-year-old twins diagnosed on the autism spectrum, against their will in a car Tuesday. He allegedly threatened the family with violence.

Wilkinson eventually pulled into a Roslyn Heights, N.Y., service station, and walked inside the store to buy a beer. While the suspect was gone, his girlfriend held up a sign that read, “Please call 911. Call 911.”

An unidentified good Samaritan did exactly that.

Service station clerk Ganish Persaud was working at the time of the incident and talked to the Samaritan.

"He told me a lady just flashed a sign from the car she was sitting in that says, ‘Call 911.’ He says, ‘In case the cops show up, don’t be worried.’ So, I told him, ‘That was the best thing you could have done,’” Persaud said.

Within two minutes, police pulled up to the station to interview the mother and children.

Startled, Wilkinson was unable to flee, and he was arrested on several charges, including unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was held on $50,000 bond. A judge ordered him to stay away from the victims if he made bond.

