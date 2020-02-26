Good Samaritan hit by car in Hollandtown identified

The pedestrian hit by a vehicle late last Friday night in Hollandtown was publicly identified Wednesday as Gregg Pribyl, a 53-year-old man from the Green Bay area.

Over the weekend, deputies said Pribyl had stopped to help a driver who went into a ditch, and while he was helping he was hit by another vehicle passing by.

That vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Jordan Eickert from the Brillion area.

Pribyl is still hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office didn't have an update on his condition.

Deputies believed poor winter driving conditions were a contributing factor, but the crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office's crash reconstruction unit.