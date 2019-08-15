Golf outing becomes fundraiser for Mitch Lundgaard family

The community is stepping up again to help the family of a fallen Appleton firefighter.

Thirty-four teams teed off for the "Honor Our Heroes Golf Outing" at Winagamie Golf Course in Neenah Thursday morning.

All proceeds are being donated to the family of Appleton driver-engineer Mitch Lundgaard.

Organizers originally planned to donate the proceeds to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. That was before Lundgaard was killed in the line of duty by a gunman this past May.

"With permission from the family, we are going to switch the proceeds to the Mitch Lundgaard Family Foundation," event coordinator Scott Gorges said. "We are here to honor a great man, and we are here to have some fun."

The fundraising golf outing was sponsored by JG Home Improvements and 1-800-BOARD-UP.

Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

