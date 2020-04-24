Golf courses open with some restrictions

When Governor Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order beyond today, now until the end of May, one restriction that was lifted was golfing.

At Northbrook Golf & Grill in Luxemburg this morning, we caught up with the very first three-some on the course.

Needless to say, they're happy to be golfing again.

"I think everybody is itching to get out here and play a little golf and enjoy even the cold weather, but anything is better than sitting at home right now," says Sean Wright, an avid golfer from Green Bay.

"Just too much in the house and sitting around the house, working from home, it's nice to get a little bit of fresh air and get out there and actually swing a little bit," adds Greg Yohe from Neenah.

Northbrook Pro Dave Spengler says opening the course does come with plenty of mandated restrictions to ensure social distancing.

"The clubhouse is closed, the golf shop is closed, clubhouse, the only thing open is we can allow access to the restrooms. We're checking people in outside or they pre-pay online ahead of time , so it's a different world we're in," says Spengler.

And on the course, measures are in place to prevent common contact points.

"We're using foam pool noodles that are cut off at the bottom of the flag stick so the call can only fall in a half inch to an inch, you don't have to touch that and we just ask everybody leave the flag stick in," says Spengler.

And while more polished swings and warmer weather are certainly ahead, this first day of golf provided something important, a nice distraction from a lack of normalcy.

"I've always been a golfer at heart and this is just something that I'm able to do that definitely feels like normal," says Maddison Wright from Green Bay with a smile.