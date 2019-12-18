Going to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"? Here are some things you should know

All great stories must come to an end, and now is the time for the space saga of Luke Skywalker and his friends in the rebellion.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens to the public on Thursday, Dec. 19. Showings start at 6 p.m. CT at theaters across the country.

Marcus Theatres, which owns several cinemas in Northeast Wisconsin, says tickets are "selling fast." The chain has some events and tips to avoid turning to the dark side.

On Dec. 19, Marcus Valley Cinema in Appleton is hosting opening night fan events at 5 p.m. It gives fans a chance to see the movie one-hour early. They'll receive a free pin and junior popcorn.

Theater chains will have extended hours for early and late shows during opening week.

Purchase tickets in advance--that's way you know you have a seat before you get to the theater.

Get to the theater early. It could take you awhile to find a parking spot. Lines to concessions will be long.

Marcus encourages fans to dress up in costume. There is an exception. They will not permit people wearing masks or make-up or paint that covers the face.

Lightsabers are welcome.

The movie is getting some mixed reviews from critics, but most agree it is a lot of fun and focused on serving the fans of the franchise. CLICK HERE for reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marcus Theatres recently asked thousands of its reward members to rank their favorite Star Wars movies and characters. It's not surprising that fans like the original films the best.

Top Three Star Wars Films

1. “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (28 percent; 1980 release)

2. “Episode IV: A New Hope” (21.98 percent; 1977 release)

3. “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” (21.96 percent; 1983 release)

Favorite Star Wars Characters

1. Han Solo (26 percent)

2. Luke Skywalker (17 percent)

3. Chewbacca (11 percent)