Globetrotters T.E.A.M. Up to Stop Violence

Students at Valley View Elementary School in Ashwaubenon received a surprise visit Monday from a Harlem Globetrotter.

Just the 15th woman to be a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters over the past 94 years, Briana "Hoops" Green is on a mission.

Green is a willing ambassador for the Globetrotters "T.E.A.M. Up At School" program, designed by the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

"Going to schools, we enjoy it, we encourage kids to be kind, we encourage them to talk to somebody if they have an issue. We encourage the kids to talk to their teachers, talk to an adult figure, talk to the principal, talk to the police officer, whoever it may be," says Green, entering her fourth season with the Globetrotters.

Green's message centers around the acronym T.E.A.M., which stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

With school violence sadly in the news far too often, Green feels reaching children at a young age is vital.

"I think every day we have to address it, we have to talk about it I guess because it's going on, we can't deny that, but the Globetrotters, we've been doing this for your, we'll go talk to schools, for years now just encouraging kids to speak up, if there's an issue going speak up," says Green.

You can catch Hoops Green and the rest of the Harlem Globetrotters at the Resch Center on Saturday, December 28th at 4 p.m.

