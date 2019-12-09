Global traditions celebrated at Hazelwood's Ethnic Holiday

People from all over the globe cherish unique traditions during the holiday season. Historic Hazelwood House is showcasing those celebrations during Hazelwood's Ethnic Holiday.

A menorah represents Hanukkah at Hazelwood Ethnic Holiday. (WBAY Photo)

The program features a number of holidays, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Norwegian Julenisse and the Central European curiosity known as the Christmas Carp.

The displays are decorated by local ethnic groups. There are stories, songs, crafts, holiday treats and cider.

Hazelwood's Ethnic Holiday is Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. The Hazelwood Historic House is located at 1008 South Monroe Ave in Green Bay. Parking is available at Aldo Leopold Elementary.

Tickets:

Adults - $6

Seniors (60+) - $5

Children (5-17) - $4

Children under 5 - Free

Brown County Historical Society members - Free

