Glazer-scented candle to debut on National Donut Day

A scent beloved by Wisconsin residents will soon be available in candle form.

Wisconsin-based companies Kwik Trip and Smith and Co. Candles are teaming up for a Glazer-scented candle.

That's right, it's a candle that smells like a sugary sweet Glazer donut.

This is the stuff of a Homer Simpson-donut-daydream drool:

"The scent includes top notes of sweetened milk, granulated sugar and pastry flour, middle notes of confectioner's sugar and rich creamy vanilla, and bottom notes of fried dough, buttercream and sweet vanilla glaze," reads a statement from Kwik Trip.

Ummm, yum.

The candles make their debut on National Donut Day. That's June 5. You can order the candle online at https://www.smithcocandlesllc.com/