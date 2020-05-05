Giving Tuesday Now helps nonprofits that help others during pandemic

Giving Tuesday is back as nonprofits help more and more people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now. It's a "Global Day of Unity and Giving."

VISIT https://now.givingtuesday.org/ for more information.

One of those organizations is the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. Staff and volunteers run a drive-through food pantry and noon meal program. They tell us the number of people using these programs have nearly doubled during the pandemic.

Hot meals are available Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

"We have been serving about 200 meals. Our highest day so far has been 270 meals. Anyone can walk up and get a to go meal in a container," says Nicole Hanley, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greenbay/ to learn how to help and learn more about the meal programs.

HSHS Hospital System is also taking part in Giving Tuesday Now. Money raised will help purchase personal protective equipment like gowns, booties, gloves and masks.

"This is a time where our community can step up and give $10, $15, $20 and supply our caregivers with all of those protective needs. So it's a really unique way that you can feel like you're making a difference. You might not be at the front line, but you're definitely represented at the front line," says Bobbi Giles, Director of Philanthropy HSHS St. Vincent & St. Mary.

Visit https://www.stvincenthospital.org/Home/ to learn how to help.

If you are unable to give money, you can take part in Giving Tuesday Now by checking in on a neighbor, decorating your window or volunteering.