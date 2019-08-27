Give blood at Lambeau Field

The _meric_n Red Cr_ss says "G_ P_ck G_!"-- the missing letters represent the missing blood types A, B, and O during the summer shortage of donated blood.

The Packers are helping fill the shortage, hosting the largest single day blood drive in Green Bay.

The a goal is to collect 440 pints of blood for hospital patients.

Join the American Red Cross for the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive Tuesday, August 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field's Legends Club.

You can use the American Family Insurance Gate, Miller Lite Gate, or Oneida Nation Gate. Free parking is available. All presenting donors can enter a raffle for a chance to win great prizes from the Packers and receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.

Click here for more information about donating blood or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) .