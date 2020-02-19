Give Big Green Bay gives non-profits a big boost

Brown County non-profits received a big boost from Give Big Green Bay.

The 24-hour online fundraising effort wrapped up at noon Wednesday.

Almost 2,800 donors gave more than $1.2 million for 40 organizations.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity raised the most, receiving $64,440.

St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter followed closely with $63,275 raised. That organization includes St. John's The Micah Center, a daytime resource center, and Wellspring, a resource center specifically for women.

Service League of Green Bay, Inc., had the most donors -- 326. They donated $19,820 to the cause.

St. John the Evangelist followed closely with 318 donors.

View the leaderboard on the Give Big Green Bay website at givebiggreenbay.org/leaderboards.

