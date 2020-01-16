Give BIG Green Bay returns with increase in matching funds

Give BIG Green Bay is back for another 24-hour fundraising extravaganza.

The third annual event is a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The 2020 Give BIG Green Bay will take place from noon Feb. 18 until noon Feb. 19.

In 2019, Give BIG Green Bay raised $1,387,860 in 24 hours. The money was donated to 40 local nonprofits.

In 2020, the Packers Foundation will provide $362,500 in matching funds. That's a $50,000 increase from 2019.

Here's how you help:

Visit https://www.givebiggreenbay.org/ during the Feb. 18-19 fundraiser and donate.

Here are the list of nonprofits that will benefit from Give BIG Green Bay:

Animal Welfare

• Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

• Lucky 7 Dog Rescue

• Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture

• Mosaic Arts

• Hands on Deck

• Heritage Hill Corporation

Community Improvement

• Definitely De Pere

• Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

• Volunteer Center of Brown County

Education

• Friends of the Brown County Library

• Howe Community Resource Center

• Junior Achievement

• Scholarships Inc.

Environment & Conservation

• Baird Creek Preservation Foundation

• Brown Co. Land & Water Conservation Dept.

• UPCDC The Farmory

Health & Wellness

• Connections for Mental Wellness

• Jackie Nitschke Center

• Vivent Health (AIDS Resource Center of WI)

• Wello

Human Services

• ADRC of Brown County

• Casa ALBA Melanie

• COMSA

• Eye Heart World

• Service League (Back to School Store)

• St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay

• YWCA Green Bay

Hunger & Homelessness

• House of Hope

• Paul’s Pantry

• St. John / Micah / Wellspring

• Transformation House

Military & Law Enforcement

• 4th HOOAH Wisconsin

• Green Bay Police Foundation

• Team River Runner

Recreation & Sports

• GBASO (GB Action Sports Organization)

• Miracle League of Green Bay

• myTEAM TRIUMPH

Youth Development

• Big Brothers Big Sisters

• Brown County 4-H

• Girl Scouts of the NW Great Lakes