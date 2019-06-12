Girl who sings national anthem for WBAY is from Wisconsin

WBAY-TV and its parent company, Gray Media, brought back a television tradition in 2019 with the airing of the national anthem sign-off. And the talented young singer who performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” is one of us!

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is played before the dawn's early light each day at 3:58 a.m., signaling the end of one broadcast day and the beginning of the next.

The girl who sings the national anthem is Reina Ozbay, who was 9 years old at the time of the recording.

Reina was born on the 3rd of July at a Milwaukee hospital. Her mother recalls, “The evening she was born, there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window on the Milwaukee lakefront -- because they always did the big one on the 3rd. So it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”

Her father went to Milwaukee School of Engineering, and her mother attended Marquette University. Reina's mother lived in Wisconsin for 15 years, but Reina's stay was much shorter.

"Reina knows Parkland, Florida, as her home but periodically goes with me to Milwaukee to visit friends. She attended the daycare at Kohl's corporate offices in Wisconsin the first year of her life," her mother says.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Reina is a classically trained soprano studying opera and musical theater. She became a stage actor when she was 7.