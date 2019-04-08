Girl rescued from trafficking situation in Little Chute; 2 men in custody

An underage girl was rescued from an alleged human trafficking situation in Little Chute.

Two men have been arrested and are facing several charges.

On April 6, Fox Valley Metro Police were called a disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of Coolidge Avenue.

Officers found a girl there who had been reported as a runaway from Racine County.

Investigators learned that the girl had been living with two men since February 2019. The department believes the girl is a victim of human trafficking for labor exploitation.

Jason Santiago and Elvis J. Lanzo were arrested and booked into Outagamie County Jail.

Santiago is facing charges of Party to Physical Abuse of a Child; Human Trafficking; and Interfere with Child Custody.

Lanzo is facing charges of Interfere with Child Custody; Physical Abuse of a Child; and False Imprisonment.

A search warrant was served on the Coolidge Avenue home.

Police received help from Outagamie County Child Protection and the Victim Crisis Response Team.