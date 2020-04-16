Gibraltar School District closes for school year days ahead of extended order

One Door County school district decided students would not be returning for the school year days before Governor Evers' made the statewide announcement on Thursday afternoon.

"We will still be offering our remote learning program for all of our students," said Tina Van Meer, superintendent of the Gibraltar School District.

The Gibraltar School Board voted to keep students at home in a meeting Monday night. Van Meer calls it a difficult decision for board members and one that "wasn't made lightly."

"For them as a local decision for our students, our parents, and our community, they wanted to do what was in the best interest of everyone and keep everyone safe," she said.

The vote also cancels all extra-curricular activities and big events on the calendar including prom and graduation.

"What we'll be doing is involving our seniors, too. We want to gather their input and get as many ideas as we can from them," said Van Meer. "This is their special events and their special moments, and we want to make sure we're able to capture this the best way as we can."

Van Meer says parent response to the early decision made by the school board has been positive.

She adds the focus for the district now shifts to making sure each of the more than 530 students gets the essential learning standards they need to move ahead next school year.

Earlier this week, the Gibraltar/Washington Island High School Baseball Team donated $1,500 to the Door County Fire Chiefs Association Coalition and another $500 to the Washington Island Community Health Program. The team raised that money to play in a Wisconsin Dells tournament this spring that is now canceled because of COVID-19.

"I am very proud of my team, especially my seniors who said, 'Let’s give back to the great community that gives so much to us,'" said Jay Kita, Gibraltar/Washington Island Varsity Baseball Coach.