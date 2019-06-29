Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new shoe hit store shelves Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new shoe hit the store shelves Saturday morning.

At ‘Moda 3’ in Milwaukee, Giannis’ ‘Zoom Freak One All Bros’ edition went on sale.

The store anticipated selling out in just a few hours of the blue and orange version of the Nike shoe.

“People are definitely going to want his shoe, especially the first edition, the very first one,” said Tim Pocius, Moda 3 store manager. “It's got the name of his parents on the inside, the name of his brothers across the heel of the shoe and 'I am my father's legacy.”