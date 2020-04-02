"Get 2 the Point" podcast will address these stressful times

With the spreading virus, the Safer at Home orders, kids home from school and many people out of work right now, there is a lot of worry and stress. Many people are facing health, financial and lifestyle situations they never faced before -- situations that a few weeks ago we wouldn't even imagine could happen.

In her upcoming "Get 2 the Point" podcast, Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson talked with Prevea marriage and family therapist Lisa Tuskey about the loss of control we're all feeling.

"There's lot of things that are outside of our control -- if people get sick, how sick they get, when will this end -- I mean, all of that are things we don't have control over. But what are the things we do have control over and encouraging people to take charge of that. What routines can they create for themselves and their family? What things can they do to stay busy? If you're juggling work and teaching your kids and managing a home, what are the things you can do to take care of yourself when you have time?"

"Get 2 the Point" can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and many other podcast apps.

There will be advice for parents to talk with kids, how to handle information overload, and how this slowdown could actually relieve some stress for families.

It's a great conversation that will be available this week.