Get 2 the Point: The Press Times



In the early 2000’s, Green Bay was a two newspaper town. The Greeen Bay Press Gazette and the News-Chronicle competed for stories and readership. That changed in 2004, when the publisher of the News Chronicle, Frank Wood, sold his paper to the rival. The News Chronicle folded the next year.

Frank Wood died in 2011. But his newspaper legacy grew -- the very next year, when his son, Patrick Wood, purchased some local shoppers and weekly newspapers from Journal Communications. That business, Multi Media Channels, has continued to grow.

With the purchase of the weekly Ashwaubenon Press in 2017, Wood and MMC general manager Mike Hollihan focused on what they call “hyper-local” news. Renamed The Press Times, the weekly published newspaper covers Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Howard, Suamico, De Pere and now Green Bay. The website is updated with stories from those communities daily.

What is “hyper-local”? Wood says it’s focusing on high school sports, city council, village meetings and school boards. GM Hollihan adds, “I think the future of the newspaper industry is something that we’re doing, where it’s once a week in print and it’s daily online. It's hyperlocal news and sports. And forget the national stuff, because you can get that anywhere at no charge. And the only place you are going to get these deep dives is going to be through a local news source.”

That approach has worked well for the more than 20 weeklies that Multi Media Channels operates across Wisconsin. They do it through a mix of full-time employees and independent contractors—stringers who write stories, deliver papers or work on IT issues. Advertising revenues come from “mom and pop” stores and businesses with a strong local presence.

Wood also speaks of his local newspapers as being stewards of the community, and is responsible for everything they print.

“We are accountable for everything that goes in these publications and everything that goes on our websites,” Wood says. “We’re accountable for it, we stand by it. We’re the fourth estate.”

