Get 2 the Point: The DNR and the gun deer hunt

The Wisconsin gun deer hunt season opens on Saturday, November 23. Many hunters consider the nine day season "the most wonderful time of the year," including our Action 2 News anchor and avid outdoorsman Jeff Alexander. He takes over this episode of our Get 2 the Point podcast to talk all things deer hunting with Jeff Pritzl of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"For me,” DNR biologist Jeff Pritzl says, "just thinking about the fact that over a half a million people in the state are going to be joining each other on opening weekend of the gun season? That’s a huge part of the cultural fabric aspect of it. There’s something about just being a part of that."

As a DNR district wildlife biologist, Pritzl has the job to balance the concerns of hunters along with the management of natural resources and the deer herd. The job isn’t without disagreement and conflict, but Pritzl says he’s come to see that strong opinions show that people care about the issues. "When the day comes that there is no tension between the deer hunter and the DNR, it’s not going to be because we figured it all out and we got it right. Unfortunately, that’s probably going to mean that they don’t care anymore. So I embrace that tension."

Jeff Alexander and Jeff Pritzl talk about many of those issues: managing the deer herd, the conditions for the hunt, the state’s vision for voluntary testing for chronic wasting disease, and other topics in this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast.

