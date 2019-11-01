Get 2 the Point: Taking flight with GRB airport manager Marty Piette

According to the federal government, the number of U.S. airline passengers flying within the United States and to international locations topped one billion people in 2018. That’s an all-time high.

According to J.D. Power, which studies customer experience, traveler satisfaction is also steadily rising in the last decade. People are finding air travel to be a better value. Those increasing passenger numbers are being topped locally, according to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. About 10,000 more people flew out of GRB during the first six months of this year compared to the same time period last year.

GRB airport manager Marty Piette wants to make sure that passengers flying in and out locally really like it, and that those who are choosing to fly elsewhere instead give GRB a chance.

Piette has managed the airport since 2018. "The way I try to explain it, is that the airport is really like a small city," Piette explains. "All of buildings for the most part, the runways, the taxiways, the parking lot, the roadways, the terminal building -- that’s all [Brown] county property. It’s almost like being the mayor of a small city in that you are directing all of those activities."

There are several weekends a year that GRB has a huge uptick in flights. During Green Bay Packers home games, dozens of planes will fly in and out during the course of a weekend. "We will see upwards of 120, 130 private aircraft coming in for the game, go to the game and fly out afterwards. That many aircraft coming in and out, it takes about two hours to get them in and then to get them out."

Hear more from Marty Piette about managing and expanding Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in this week's conversation.

