Get 2 the Point: Ryanne Cunningham: Yoga is for everyone





It seems like everyone -- from school kids to moms and dads to professional athletes -- are touting the benefits of yoga. This practice is literally thousands of years old, but more people saying that it helps them in different ways; calming the mind, stretching the body and increasing strength.

Our Get 2 the Point conversation this week is with Ryanne Cunningham, a local yoga teacher and massage therapist who wrote the book "Yoga for Athletes." It’s based on her work with professional athletes, including some of the Green Bay Packers.

While Cunningham doesn’t name names about her current clients, it’s clear she has a loyal group who seek her expertise to keep serious injuries at a minimum. As a result, she doesn’t watch the game quite like a typical person would. Rather than watching the ball, Cunningham watches an athlete’s movement on the field. “I can tell when their quads and hip flexors are really tight. Their run is shorter, their knees don’t come up as high. Their range of motion, the mobility is lacking. I can see that.”

Her goal is to help her professional clients to increase flexibility, decrease injury and de-stress. But she says you don’t have to be a big-time athlete to see those benefits of yoga. “I would like to see people grow in their practice. A lot of people will say, ‘I’m not flexible, I can’t do yoga.' You don’t have to be flexible. Come in. If you can barely get your hands to pass your knees in a forward fold, that’s fine. In time you will start to see the growth of your hands getting closer to the floor. I like to see that type of progress.”

Learn more about Cunningham’s personal yoga journey and how yoga can benefit you in this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast.

Listen on your favorite podcast apps and sites:

