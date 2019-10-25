Get 2 the Point: Robyn Davis, uniting a community through service

"We’ve been in the community for almost 100 years. Those hundred years have been about developing, maintaining, and nurturing relationships." And continuing to foster that connection is what Robyn Davis is committed to as president and CEO of the Brown County United Way.

Davis has a unique perspective of families who are in need of community assistance. She grew up in New York City; facing poverty, the death of two siblings, her parents’ divorce and becoming homeless. Extended family helped her during those difficult times, but Davis notes, with families living farther apart today, sometimes community is the only place to turn. She is proud that her life and career has allowed her to help.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to walk alongside families that are struggling," Davis says. "And what a privilege I have to do it."

As leader of the Brown County United Way, Davis and her team are intent on achieving a goal: 10,000 people on the path to stability in 10 years. This week on our Get 2 the Point podcast, we speak with Robyn Davis about her journey to Green Bay and her mission to help those in need.

Listen on your favorite podcast apps and sites:

Listen on your favorite podcast sites and apps: