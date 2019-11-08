Get 2 the Point: Peter and Tracy Flucke, riding tandem and taking the long way

It seems that every community that takes on major road construction is now including bike and pedestrian lanes in its final project. For example, Green Bay’s recently reopened Webster Avenue includes bicycle lanes and sidewalks encouraging recreation use for this major thoroughfare.

People like Peter and Tracy Flucke are helping make changes like that possible. The Ashwaubenon couple’s company, "We Bike etc.," helps communities plan rec trails, educates law enforcement about bike and pedestrian laws, and encourages people enjoy the outdoors. They are our guests in this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast.

You may be familiar with the Fluckes. We’ve spoken with them about cross-country tandem bike rides on Action 2 News (see here, here, and here). They started riding on their tandem bike almost 25 years ago. Tracy tell us, "We bought our first tandem when our first daughter was 4 or 5. We put a kiddy crank on the back she could ride with one of us on the front. I wanted to ride my first 100 mile ride, but I didn’t want to take it on my own on a single (bike), so I used the tandem we had, and I rode that with Peter. And we discovered that we really enjoyed ‘tandeming’ together."

The couple has since logged more than 60,000 miles, including months-long trips. Their 2014 Washington state to Maine ride became the basis for their book "Coast-to-coast on a Tandem." Peter and Tracy attempted an even longer ride this past summer but there were challenges, as Tracy was still recovering from being hit by a car on a solo ride in 2018. They spent a month tackling mountainous, winding, crowded roads through Washington, California and Nevada. Peter tells us, "This time we had to do what we train people to do: make good decisions." They stopped the ride as Tracy dealt with physical issues and anxiety that lingered from her crash.

Peter and Tracy Flucke talk about their passion for the ride on this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast.

CLICK HERE for their WeBike.org website.

Listen on your favorite podcast apps and sites:

