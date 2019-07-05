Get 2 the Point: Kent and Emily Paulsen, music and arts enthusiasts

Northeast Wisconsin is a growing a hub for the arts community -- hosting concerts, producing musical theatre, as well as facilitating several adult and youth musical and singing groups. If you are active in that community, or just enjoy the productions, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Kent and Emily Paulsen.

Emily has a degree in Music theatre from UWGB, is a music teacher and a singer for various musical acts. Kent is also a music instructor, a music director for various youth and college programs, and artist director of the Dudley Birder Chorale at St. Norbert. They have three children, two of whom have special needs. Music has made quite an impact in their lives, and they talked with Kathryn Bracho recently about it.

“Music brings people together,” Emily notes. “Not only does it bring people together, it lifts people up and it’s inspiring and it’s healing. And I think for a lot of people that’s a huge thing, just that healing.”

Kent and Emily Paulsen share their musical talents through teaching, directing and production of the arts and music with the community. At home, they have three children, two of whom have special needs. It’s made for a very busy life, and many challenging and stressful moments. But it has made the Paulsens closer, and music is a big part of that.

Kent says, “I find that people who are in the arts, theatre and music are far more tolerant and supportive of other people. “

The next project you can see and hear involving the Paulsens is the St. Norbert College Music Theatre musical production of “Singing in the Rain” July 11-21. Find out more from the Paulsens in this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast.

CLICK HERE for more information about St. Norbert College Music Theatre.

