Get 2 the Point: Green Bay's take on tourism, with Brad Toll

It is a perfect time to talk tourism, with the Packers preseason underway and a busy couple weeks of training camp. Those crowds you see gathering to watch practice every day are a good glimpse of the folks who come to the area to spend their dollars on a visit, activities and shopping.

Brad Toll, president of the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, says there is a lot happening here that will boost the area’s appeal.

Toll is excited about a number of projects: The new expo center currently under construction, the Capital Credit Union Park--home of the Booyah baseball team and Voyageurs soccer club--and the new visitors center that’s in its final stretch of fundraising, just to name a few.

Toll is especially pleased with the transformation he’s seen in the Green Bay downtown. "When the old mall was there, we literally planned our route with the meeting planners to make certain we didn’t go down Washington (street), because it certainly didn’t help us sell our destination as a place for their convention. If they saw it, it was like ‘What in the world is going on here?’ Now we are very proud to bring them down Washington and show off Schreiber’s (Foods) headquarters, and, of course, Hotel Northland is now open. It’s transformational what it’s done for our convention and meetings industry.”

Toll also sees all of these improvements and additions are ways to recruit people to visit, stay longer and perhaps even stay permanently. In this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast, hear more of our conversation with Brad Toll including some of the questions his team gets from guests.