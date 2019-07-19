Get 2 the Point: Fox Cities' Big Business of Tourism

Pam Seidl has a goal: earning a half billion dollars for the communities she serves-- all from tourism. The goal may sound extreme, but it’s not that far off. The latest figures from the href="https://www.foxcities.org/">Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau showed $493 million, all from visitors to the region in 2018.

It’s her job as executive director of the Fox Cities CVB to get people to visit any and all of the 19 communities in three different counties that make up this tourism territory. It stretches from Kaukauna to Neenah, Hortonville to Sherwood.

It’s an idea first formed three decades ago. "There was sort of a vision when the CVB was founded 33 odd years ago, that they are stronger together,” Seidl notes. “Which is true. It’s easier for them to work together and market the area as a region. It gives the traveling public more opportunities, more things to do."

The Fox Cities Community First Champion Center in Grand Chute is a big part of the recent vision. Targeted to sports tournaments, it already has several bookings anticipating a November opening. Combine that with the Exhibition Center in Appleton, and Seidl feels that the region will be seen as a year-round destination.

In this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast, we talk with Pam Seidl about the role of the CVB, who it is targeting for tourism, and what the region is already attracting. Plus, find out some of the more unique requests they’ve had from groups coming here.