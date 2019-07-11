Get 2 the Point: Door County: Promoting opportunities, confronting challenges

Right in the thick of tourist season, Door County leaders are looking at what is working and what still needs work when it comes to boosting the economy. Jim Schuessler is the Executive Director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation, or DCEDC. It is not just tourism. In fact, manufacturing and agriculture contribute even more to the county’s economy. The DCEDC is tasked with enhancing the quality of life throughout the county, and a big part of that is sustaining jobs with high wages and good benefits.

“God spent a little extra time in Door County,” Schuessler says. “No two ways about it. We’ve got five state parks. We’ve got many county parks.” He adds that many business owners pick Door County for its quality of life. His team works to identify supporting elements like a strong workforce, entrepreneurial development, site selection for businesses, and finance options.

There are challenges. Schuessler says housing continues to be a big issue that’s being addressed right now. That includes market-rate housing, places for seasonal workers to stay, and housing choices for senior citizens. It’s affected the available full-time job force, with currently more jobs available than people who can fill them.

In this week’s Get 2 the Point podcast, hear how those issues are being addressed, and find out how Door County is carving out some new traditions to go along with some multi-generational favorites through business growth.