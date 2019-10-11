Get 2 the Point: Anyone can be a philanthropist

If you ever donated time or money to a non-profit or charitable fund in the greater Green Bay area, you probably had some interaction with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Established in 1991, the GGBCF manages $150 million in assets for 675 different giving funds in our area, helping non-profits share their message and connecting donated dollars with specific needs.

President and CEO Dennis Buehler says part of the GBBCF’s mission is to uncover the specific needs of people in Brown, Oconto and Kewaunee counties and figure out how meet them through donors and community groups.

"Some donors know exactly what they want to do, and we are here to help them facilitate that. Other donors say, 'Look, we are really interest in youth development, but we just don’t know where and how to be utilize our dollars.' We can sit down with them and understand their background, their intent, their passion, and hopefully with that information connect them with the programs that are most meaningful to them."

A board of directors, made up of more than two dozen community members, reviews funding requests, donations and GBBCF staff also analyze the community needs by researching issues through the Leading Indicators for Excellence, or LIFE, study and the poverty reduction initiative. The GBBCF works with various groups to get the pulse of what’s working in the community and what’s not.

Dennis Buehler is passionate about giving and says anyone who donates any amount of money or time to community causes can consider themselves a philanthropist. “We are all here to accomplish something good. Everybody plays an important role. A community foundation is a place where, whether it’s skills or dollars… we can co-invest together in what that will accomplish."

Hear more from about the work of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation in this Get 2 the Point podcast.

Dennis Buehler is also speaking at the upcoming TEDx series at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on October 24. Find out more about the event, and learn more about the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation at the links below.

