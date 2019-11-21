Get 2 the Point: Action 2 Sports

Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

This week the Action 2 Sports department is taking over the Get 2 the Point podcast. Chris Roth, Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster sum up their thoughts as the Green Bay Packers finish up the bye week.

What has surprised them, and what is making this team click? Plus, some predictions about the final games of the season in this special episode.

