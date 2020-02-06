Get 2 the Point: Tim Hanna looks back as Appleton Mayor

Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

This April, the city of Appleton will have its first new mayor in 24 years, after Tim Hanna made the decision to not seek re-election. After six terms of leading the city, Mayor Hanna has a lot of stories to tell. He sat down with Cami Rapson in this week’s episode of our Get 2 the Point podcast.

Hanna details what piqued his interest in government in the first place-he got cut from his high school basketball team. Looking for something else to do, he joined a friend and attended a YMCA “Youth in Government” program, participating in a mock legislature. That led to student government and, a few years down the road, an opportunity to run for Appleton city council.

In 1991, Hanna won and decided initially he would attend the meetings and just listen until he understood how it worked. That didn’t last long.

“That lasted about 3 meetings,” Hanna recalls. “We were discussing whether or not to spend $2.4 million to renovate Mead pool. This was 1991.I stood up and I asked what I thought was a pretty innocent question: 'What are we getting for $2.4 million in renovating our pool that Kaukauna didn’t get when spending $1.8 million on a brand new pool?’ The park director at the time stood up and said, ‘Ours has a lot of intangibles,’ and he sat down. I looked at him and I looked at the rest of the council and I said, ‘I’m going to have a hard time explaining a half million dollars of intangibles to my constituents. I can’t support this.’ I had no clue what I had just done.”

The project didn’t pass and was reworked. The city ended up renovating Mead Pool for $1.9 million.

Hanna decided to run against the one-term incumbent mayor. He campaigned on a platform he called "truth in spending." He sought transparency and accountability during the budget process. One election night in March 1996, Hanna lost by 8 votes. However, a Board of Canvassers hand recount the next week found a big issue that flipped the election -- 157 ballots from election night went missing following the vote.

“Long story short, we found the ballots. They had been inadvertently mixed with unused ballots and sent back to the printer, and they were in with all the unused ballots. They had been all cut in half and ready to be recycled. So they dove in this big box, they pulled out as many half ballots they could find, sealed them up, brought them back, put them in front of the Board of Canvassers and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ They said, ‘We can’t count them, they’ve been out of control of the city, we don’t know if we have all of them, we don’t know about the accuracy of them. All we can do is count what we have.’ Then (it) declared me the winner."

The issue went before a circuit court judge in Green Bay, who awarded the election back to the incumbent mayor. What happened next left the election in flux for more than 7 months, eventually putting it in front of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

Hear more from Tim Hanna in his own words about the election that kicked off his mayoral career in this Get 2 the Point episode.

