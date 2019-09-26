Georgia's House certified as non-profit, ready to help NICU families

Action 2 News first spoke to Chad and Cheyna Kary in December about their plans to co-found Georgia's House, Inc., a place for families to stay close to their babies being treated in a neonative intensive care unit (NICU).

In an interview at the New Year's Eve fundraiser held at The Launching Pad in Shawano for the project, Chad said, "Our goal is $75,000, which will take care of the purchase price of the house as well as the first year of maintenance, property taxes, upkeep, etc."

The Shawano couple raised that money in one night through the fundraiser and online donations.

They officially closed on Georgia's House, Inc. on Friday, September 20.

After more than nine months and a lot of red tape, it is now a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

"We have had some really, really generous people that have helped through this whole process, but you still have to sign all the boxes, check everywhere you need to, date everything, which I learned -- had paperwork sent back to us because I missed one date," said Chad.

The home is named in honor of Georgia Kary. Born four months premature, she was transferred to the NICU at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. That is where she died at just one month old after a tough fight against pneumonia.

Her family was able to stay by her side through all of it thanks to the generosity of a couple they had never met. Anita and Eric Anderson let the family live in their Allouez home free of charge -- an act of kindness the Karys wanted to repay in Georgia's name.

The Andersons helped them reach that goal by selling them the house.

As Chad and Cheyna sit at the dining room table inside of Georgia's House, Inc., they describe feelings of gratitude, happiness, disbelief and "a little sadness."

"I think we both just hope that we're able to help somebody else, and obviously we want a better outcome for every family that comes through that has a baby up there," said Chad.

"I think we've had a pretty good need for people to stay here, and we're hoping that we can help other families like Anita and Eric did for us," said Cheyna.

So far, two families have stayed in Georgia's House. While the Karys are excited to help others in the future, their primary focus right now is making the house feel more like a home.

"There's still some furniture we need to get. There's a couple of small, relatively minor remodeling projects we'd like to get done before we start getting families in here so we don't have to interrupt anybody else's life with work around here," said Chad.

But even with a fresh coat of paint and new furniture, Georgia's spirit lives on, proving that no life is too short to make a difference.

"For me, my biggest fear is that she be forgotten," said Chad, "so it's good to know that she matters not just to us but she matters to a lot of people."

While the Karys are still figuring out the process for accepting families, they plan to have the hospital vet people before reaching out to them or the Georgia's House Inc. board.

They add that the only qualification to be considered for a free stay is to have a baby being treated in the NICU. Selection is not income-based or religion-based.

Anyone looking for ways to help is encouraged to donate via the Georgia's House Facebook page or GoFundMe

website.

The Karys plan to hold another New Year's Eve Fundraiser for Georgia's House this year.