Georgia mom loses her leg after pregnancy problems go unnoticed

Only weeks after giving birth, a Georgia mother had to return to the hospital due to massive blood clots that resulted in the amputation of her right leg, WRDW reports.

Tristen Maguire, the fiance of Haley Smith, has been trying to piece together what went wrong in the month since Smith gave birth to baby Finnley.

Because she had gestational diabetes, Smith had to have a C-section. Two weeks after she left the hospital, she was cleared.

“We had our follow up appointment. We ran some errands, went grocery shopping, had a completely normal day,” Maguire said.

Less than two days later, Smith was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told the couple they found massive blood clots, and they were spreading fast.

“Right after the surgery, he said, ‘We are going to have to amputate the right leg,’" Maguire said. “'We’re going to try and save as much of it as we can, hopefully below the knee.'”

Seven surgeries later, and Haley is now fighting to save her left foot.

Doctors say the blood clots were so dense that they had to have been present for awhile, but they were not caught early. There were no visible warning signs.

While Smith has been in the hospital, she hasn’t been able to see Finnley at all.

“He’s just a month old Tuesday, so he hasn’t had any of his shots yet. He can’t go into the ICU,” Maguire said. “She hasn’t seen him in three weeks, and she barely saw him the first two weeks.”

Maguire believes the problem is bigger than one freak case, which is why he wanted to share their story.

“Just because it’s a very normal thing for women to have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should go into it lightly," he said.

Maternal mortality rates are at an all-time high in Georgia, with 60% of deaths happening 42 days after pregnancy.

According to the CDC women are at higher risk for a blood clot during pregnancy, childbirth and up to 3 months after delivering a baby. Pregnant women are five times more likely to develop blood clots than women who are not pregnant.

