Georgia-Pacific closing Green Bay converting facility

Georgia-Pacific is permanently closing its converting facility located on Green Bay's W. Mason St.

It's moving its napkin and towel production business to its other facilities, which include plants in Green Bay.

The company cited the "current state of the facility, its assets, and the long-term competitive cost position of the location."

The company informed the state Department of Workforce Development that 55 workers are impacted by the move as early as December 26. It said 27 of those employees accepted jobs at other Georgia-Pacific facilities in Green Bay while the other 28 chose not to.

Those 28 employees include 20 machine operators, three drivers, and two master techs.

"For those affected employees who are interested in other job opportunities within Georgia-Pacific or related companies, we will continue to work closely with them to identify available position," the company told the DWD.