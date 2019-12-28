George's Secret Elves secures new workshop; looking for donations

A Green Bay non-profit is growing and has finally secured a more permanent space after eight years of operation.

The "to do" list as George's Secret Elves, a Green Bay non-profit moves into its new space.

Kathleen Johnson started George’s Secret Elves in honor of her father, George, who passed away from cancer.

The organization helps many in the Green Bay area, from veterans, to foster kids, to the homeless, by collecting donations and organizing community events.

“Here we are, eight years later doing gifts for our community, not once a year, but 20 times a year,” said Johnson, the executive director of George’s Secret Elves.

Now with a new space along Walnut Street in downtown Green Bay, Johnson can finally move the elf workshop out of her home and start to do even more for the community.

“Essentially, this is kind of a very central location for us to be able to give back in a positive way,” said Johnson. “It’s going to be so much fun because, we can actually help bring in more programming to bring in more children, bring in more families.”

As she and other volunteer elves start to renovate the new North Pole workshop, she could use a little more help.

“We have the need for more paint, so we ask for Home Depot cards or Menards cards to go get those things. This is really going to be magnificent, because we have a lot of room to grow and we're going to do that.”

