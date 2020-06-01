George Floyd's son: Violent protests solve nothing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Tensions have been seen across the country as protesters decried police brutality following George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.

Quincy Mason Floyd, and his sister Connie Mason, attended a peaceful Black Lives Matter on Sunday in Bryan, Texas. (Source: KBTX)

Some are calling for peaceful demonstrations, including Floyd’s son, Quincy Mason Floyd.

He joined hundreds of people at a Black Lives Matter demonstration Sunday in downtown Bryan.

"I'm really excited about all this. Everyone is coming out and showing him love," Floyd said. "I love this. My heart is really touched by all this."

Floyd and his sister, Connie Mason, moved from Houston to Bryan with their mother more than 15 years ago.

Floyd said he was a young child, about 4 or 5, when he last saw his father.

"I didn't recognize who it was until mom called and told me," he said. "She said, 'Do you know who that guy was?' I said no. She said, 'That's your father.'"

Floyd says people have been surprised to learn about the local connection to this international story. He says some people at first questioned it.

"They kept asking, 'Do you have any proof?'" he said. "And I said, 'Yeah, look at my face and look at his face.' You can tell."

Floyd and his sister praised local protesters for hosting peaceful demonstrations and denounced the violence that has unfolded in other cities.

"The violence is not the right way to do it. Now, this is beautiful," Mason said. "But the violence, it won't solve nothing."

The two plan to be in Houston on Monday to visit with other members of the extended family and hope to have news to share soon about funeral arrangements for George Floyd, who will be buried in the Houston area.

Services are being planned by the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon.

"Tearing up things, it's not going to solve anything. My dad is in peace, and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It's going to be tough to get over this day by day," Floyd said.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis. His death resulted in the arrest of one police officer and the firing of three others and spurred a wave of nationwide protests that continued this weekend.

George Floyd was a native of Houston and attended Texas A&M-Kingsville in the 90s.

