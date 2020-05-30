George Floyd demonstration stays peaceful in Appleton, hundreds participated

Hundreds of people marched down College Ave. to Houdini Plaza in Appleton to support George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am here and I am protesting because this is not okay,” said Cassandra Ross, one of the organizers of the march and rally.

Chants of Floyd's name and "No justice, no peace" filled the area.

“This is not the first time this has happened. This is not the first time that an innocent black man was on his back, not resisting arrest and was killed,” said Ross. “That man sat there and had his knee in his neck until he couldn’t breathe. He killed that man, that is a murderer. That’s not cop stuff, you don’t do that, that’s murdering, that’s not okay.”

People filled the plaza to share their thoughts and feelings, calling for justice for Floyd and other black men and women who've died at the hands of police.

“I’m not going to lie when I saw the video I was very hurt,” said Malik Bridges, who was visiting from Chicago. “To see the video - I got kids, mixed kids, and it, like, really hurt me. And it touched me where I can’t explain to some people. So I’m out here just to show my support. It’s a lot.”

Ross says she knows firsthand what Floyd's family is feeling.

"I lost my cousin to police brutality in Chicago, I know how this feels. I know how this feels. And my cousin wasn't brought to justice," said Ross.

Several people spoke during the rally which lasted almost two hours. Many people shared their own experiences as a person of color.

“When you got kids, you got to tell them they can’t trust law enforcement,” said Bridges. “It’s very scary, like, very scary.”

“I’m fully Hispanic and I feel like even if you’re not black you should be here supporting because it matters and it needs to change now,” said Ximena Lazcano, who grew up in Appleton. “I hope that every city continues to do this and they don’t stop because there’s no justice right now and no peace.”

Toward the end of the event, the group made one final march around Appleton's police station.

"I really hope that this brings people to the realization we are here as a people. We are here, people are standing with us, we are here. Ain't nothing going to move us, you can't kill us off, we are here to stay,” said Ross. “Stop treating us as if we're just an abomination or something. We are here and we are black and we are excellent."

There will be another protest at Houdini Plaza organized by area high school students on Sunday at 5 p.m.

