George Floyd death brings protestors out in Appleton a third straight night

For the third straight night there was a protest in downtown Appleton over the death of George Floyd.

On Monday hundreds of people gathered at Houdini Plaza.

The event was peaceful and there weren't any reports of damage.

Police did show up and there was some tension in the beginning between the two sides, but it changed some dialogue.

Eventually protest leaders and police embraced each other arm in arm during a march through downtown Appleton as drivers were forced to stop their vehicles and look on.

It was a scene meant to draw attention.

"We just want to be heard as a black community, as a black voice. We as black people just want to be heard. we've been here for way too long and we got to be respected at some point, at some time," said Darren Fields of Appleton, who was among the organizers.

Before the march it was a bit more tense, between the two sides as four police officers approached Houdini Plaza and faced intense criticism from protestors, but eventually everyone got on a knee as a sign of solidarity.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas said, "People have been voicing their anger and concerns. We agree with them. We've had those discussions for many years. Law enforcement has come a long ways but there's some parts of our country agencies still have a lot of work to do."

Many say they will continue to protest, for as long as it takes to get results.

A protestor said,"It's a revolution. You know what I'm saying. This is going to change history. There's been so much in the past about George Washington, you know the slaves and whatnot. We're not about that anymore. We're about the now. You know, what I'm saying. We wake up everyday hurt, painful. You know what I'm saying. We don't know whether we are going to die, or if a loved one is going to die. We don't know what's going to happen."

This group is also taking a stand against the riots that have occurred in other cities saying they don't want violence.

Fields added, "Listen to us. Listen to our skin. Listen to our color. We've been here. We have caused no harm to you guys."