Garland Nelson appears in court in Diemel brothers murder case

A man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin made his first in-person court appearance in Missouri.

Garland Joseph Nelson did not speak during Thursday's hearing.

A preliminary hearing date was set for March 24.

Our ABC sister station KMBC reports the Diemels' family members were in court, as well.

Nelson, of Braymer, is accused of killing 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

A probable cause statement says the brothers visited Nelson to collect a $250,000 debt.

Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. The brothers were reported missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home.