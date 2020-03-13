Garage is total loss but house was saved in Sheboygan Co. fire

Several Sheboygan County fire departments responded Friday night to a 911 call of a fire at a home in the town of Lima.

The fire was in the attached garage of a home on Blue Heron Lane. It was reported just after 7:30.

Waldo, Random Lake, Cascade, Oostburg, City of Sheboygan Falls, Town of Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth fire departments all responded.

No injuries were reported.

The attached garage was a total loss while there was smoke damage to the home, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

The fire may have involved an air compressor, though investigators haven't determined the exact cause yet.