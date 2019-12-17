Garage fire spreads to Green Bay house

A two-alarm fire that started in a garage and spread to a Green Bay house caused $250,000 in damage.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2200-block of Hillside Lane just before noon Tuesday.

Fire was engulfing the attached garage and spreading through the attic space.

Firefighters called for additional resources.

It took about an hour to put the fire out.

Three cats perished in the fire but no people were hurt. Four people who were living in the house need to find another place to stay.

What started the fire wasn't immediately known.