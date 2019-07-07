Garage destroyed in Combined Locks fire

A garage was destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., fire and rescue squads were called to a home on Paul Court in Combined Locks.

4 people and a dog were in the home at the time. They were evacuated, as well as neighbors in surrounding homes. Everyone survived, and they are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The garage is described to be a total loss, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly due to the multiple fire suppression lines used to make immediate hydrant connection.

The fire spread from the garage to the home, but it was stopped before it could do significant damage to the home. The home was then ventilated with pressure fans.

Crews looked for “hotspots” in the home and garage to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

This is an ongoing investigation. It is unknown at this time how the fire initially started.