Gamblers to play outdoors at the Cotton Bowl for Frosty Cup

For one game next season the Green Bay Gamblers will take the ice outdoors in conjunction with the NHL Outdoor Classic.

The Gamblers will play the Chicago Steel outdoors in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on January 3 in the first ever Frosty Cup.

"Well I grew up on an outdoor rink -- for me I'm as excited as can be," Gamblers Head Coach Pat Mikesch told WBAY. "It's a completely different way. The sounds are different. Everything echoes. It's always fun to be outside and kind of get back to the roots of hockey."

Mikesch said he has never coached in the outdoor setting but plans to do his due diligence on what to expect.

"I've actually had a few friends that have at the NHL level so I think I'll call and see different things that they did to prepare their players for the ice and then hopefully talk to the NHL teams who play the day before and kind of get a little bit of a feel what the ice was like for them and what they were able to accomplish," Mikesch said.

This year’s NHL Outdoor Classic will be the Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on January 1.

The Gamblers also released its full 2019-2020 USHL schedule.

