Gallery Walk to feature Old Glory Honor Flight "Return to Nam" exhibit

The work of local artists will be on display Saturday, as Oshkosh hosts its monthly Gallery Walk. The event takes people to eight different venues from downtown to the college campus.

From Light Works on the UW-Oshkosh campus to paintings at New Moon Cafe, those exhibits plus six others will be on display throughout Oshkosh. Saturday night's gallery walk has a little something for everyone.

According to Jim Evans with Art Haus, "People come out on the first Saturday of the month and walk around downtown and see art and mingle and meet people."

In its 23rd year, the monthly event gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work. One of the exhibits, already getting a lot of attention, is at Becket's.

"It's incredible. It's been up for a couple of days and people have been so excited to look at it. And it's great just to watch people walk in cuz they stop and take their time and look and read and it's pretty cool," says Kris Larson from Becket's.

the exhibit features photographs by Jim Koepnick. He traveled with the Old Glory Honor Flight, at the end of February and into March, when it took 52 veterans back to Vietnam for the first time in fifty years.

"There are pictures of Vietnam, pictures that we saw on the trip of the land, pictures of the people, but the biggest thing was the Vets. It was them going back and trying to capture some of their emotions and what they went through and what they saw," says Koepnick, about his exhibit.

The exhibit is just a sample of the 10,000 to 15,000 photographs Koepnick snapped along the way. It features scenic views of Vietnam including rice paddies and city traffic. He also got photos of the local Vietnamese and of course the veterans.

While this isn't Koepnick's first exhibit in the Gallery Walk, it's the one that means the most. He adds, "When you step back and look at it, I'm kind of proud of it."

The Gallery Walk runs from 6-9pm Saturday night.