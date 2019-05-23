Gabriel Lofts project exposes building's old look

Work begins on the future home of the Gabriel Lofts. The commercial and residential project taking shape in the former Gabriel Furniture building. Even though the project is just getting underway, what's happened so far has many excited.

Crews begin removing the 40-year-old facade from the Gabriel Furniture building in Appleton, exposing the building's original brickwork (WBAY photo)

It was just last week when the Gabriel Furniture building was officially sold to Fore Development Investment Group. The plan is to turn the commercial space into apartments and retail on College Avenue. But, as crews started to remove a facade placed on the building more than 40 years ago, interest in the project piqued.

"I just saw everybody out there working on it, and I saw them taking off one of the panels and I'm like, look at the architecture of that old building. I just thought that was cool," said Scott Gonnering, owner of Scooter D Sports.

Behind that facade was the building's original brick work, in what appears to be very good condition.

Alex Schultz is an Appleton City Councilman who sits on the Historic Preservation Commission. Said Schultz, "I'm excited because I think there's an opportunity to do a full restoration. There are some pieces that came out into the public right of way a little bit more over the sidewalks, so it remains to be seen what the development company will be able to do with those missing pieces, but I'm very optimistic seeing what's under there right now."

The developers have said they'd like to preserve as much of the building's history as possible, and finding the original structure in such good shape is not only encouraging but also a good start.

Schultz hopes the rest of the building looks just as good.

"I think now they'll have a good sense of it, of what's left and how much they're going to be able to accomplish. I'm really hopeful that, if it's a budget thing, to accomplish a full restoration that the community can come together and some of the leadership can say this is very important so let's do the full restoration."

The developers hope to have the project completed and tenants in the building by this time next year.

