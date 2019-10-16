GRAPHIC: Father of 3 in coma after double hit-and-run at red light

A Florida man is in a coma and fighting for his life after two hit-and-run crashes, police said.

Both drivers in those wrecks took off, leaving the father of three on the ground, and his stunned family looking on.

Plantation Police said Jose Cruz and his wife Jasmine Diaz were waiting at a red light Sunday morning when the driver of a red Dodge Caravan struck their vehicle.

Cruz got out of the car to inspect the damage. Investigators said that’s when the driver of a Honda Accord hit him.

"My glasses flew off of my face, so I didn't see anything,” Diaz said. “So, I kept on calling out for him. When I finally found my glasses, he was laying on the ground. He got hit by the second car."

Police said the drivers of the Dodge Caravan and the Honda Accord abandoned their vehicles and ran away.

"Nobody stayed behind. They just left my brother on the floor, on the ground,” said Barbara Torres-Siegel, the victim’s sister. “They just put a feeding tube in him yesterday. He’s just … he’s swollen everywhere. He’s just shattered. It doesn't look like my brother."

The family said Cruz suffered a broken right leg, a shattered ankle, a fractured arm, eight broken ribs, a punctured lung and severe head trauma that could leave him in a coma for months.

Now, they’re trying to figure out how to support themselves.

They just moved to South Florida from Connecticut after Cruz started a new job, and his family said he hasn’t been able to sign up for his new company’s health insurance, leaving him without any.

"He just started a new job to take care of our children,” Diaz said. “And now I don't know how to do anything. I don't know how to take care of them without him."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses.

Police in Plantation are trying to find both drivers involved in the wreck. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

