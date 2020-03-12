GRACE schools cancels in-person classes through March

The Green Bay Area Catholic Education school system is canceling in-person classes for at least two weeks.

Students were supposed to return from spring break on Monday, March 16.

GRACE announced Thursday afternoon it's moving classes online. Lessons for students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will be emailed to their parents. Students in grades 4 through 8 will complete lessons online and by email.

Emails will be sent on Wednesday, March 18. Teachers will use Monday and Tuesday to prepare their lessons for the new platforms.

GRACE will announce next week how students can pick up their books and other learning materials that might have been left at school before the break.

"This change in teaching method is being implemented out of an abundance of caution," a letter to GRACE parents read. "Since many of our nearly 2,250 students in preschool through eighth grade are traveling with their families to other states and countries this week during spring break, we feel it is best to avoid in-person contact among all students and staff members at our nine schools for at least two weeks following spring break."

School events and practices are also canceled for at least two weeks or until further notice, including games, concerts and field trips.

GRACE will let parents know by March 26 what the plans are after the two week period.

