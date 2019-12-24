GOP votes to hire attorney in voter purge lawsuit

Republican legislators have voted to hire their own attorneys in a federal lawsuit seeking to keep more than 200,000 voter registrations in place.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a state lawsuit demanding election officials deactivate the registrations because the voters may have moved.

A judge this month ruled in WILL's favor. The state Department of Justice has appealed. Last week the League of Women Voters filed a federal lawsuit to stop the purge. Republican lawmakers voted Monday to hire their own attorneys rather than have DOJ represent them in that case.

