GOP introduces tougher sanctions, sentences for criminals

Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a package of legislation that would impose tougher sanctions and sentences on criminals.

The bills would prohibit people convicted of violent crimes from being discharged early from probation, make people convicted of violent crimes ineligible for early release, impose a mandatory 180-day jail sentence for shoplifting and expand the list of crimes that could land a child in a youth prison to any act that would be a felony if committed by an adult.

