GOP calls idea of mass ballot mailing "complete fantasy"

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans are calling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' request to convene to alter state election law in light of the coronavirus crisis a “fantasy.”
Evers tweeted Friday that he wants the Legislature to act “swiftly" and send ballots to all registered voters for the April 7 election.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a statement Friday afternoon calling the request a “complete fantasy.”
He says there's no way clerks can procure, print, verify and mail millions of ballots in just days and acting like they can is a “hoax.”
Gov. Evers acknowledged earlier this week any changes to election laws need to come through the Legislature and can't be done through an executive order.